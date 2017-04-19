Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

2017 Northeast Ohio Catholic e-newsletter iPad Sweepstakes winner announced

Congratulations to Lynn P. of Akron, a member of St. Matthew Parish in Akron.  Her name was selected randomly from the 1,192 valid entries in the recent Northeast Ohio Catholic e-newsletter iPad Sweepstakes.  Lynn’s prize is an iPad Air-2.

Northeast Ohio Catholic e-newsletter offers timely Catholic news and information from around the world and across the Diocese of Cleveland.  Published every Thursday, the e-newsletter is a must-have for anyone who has an interest in the Catholic Church in Northeast Ohio.  To receive the free, weekly e-newsletter, sign up at dioceseofcleveland.org/enewsletter/.

Thanks to all who entered the sweepstakes for your interest and involvement in the Northeast Ohio Catholic e-newsletter.

