National Religious Retirement Office distributes $25 million to support elderly religious

WASHINGTON – In June, the National Religious Retirement Office (NRRO) distributed $25 million to 390 religious communities across the United States. The funding is provided by donations to the Retirement Fund for Religious collection. The annual, parish-based appeal is held in most U.S. Catholic parishes each December and benefits more than 32,000 elderly Catholic sisters, brothers and religious order priests. The most recent collection raised nearly $30.7 million and marked the second year in a row that contributions exceeded $30 million.

“We are overwhelmed by the generous support for senior religious and their communities,” said Presentation Sister Stephanie Still, NRRO executive director. “We are equally moved by our donors’ ongoing gratitude for the ministry of religious, past and present.”

Read the complete USCCB news release>