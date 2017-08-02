6th Grade Teacher, 7th-8th Grade Science Teacher, St. Anthony of Padua, Akron August 2, 2017 Job Description/Details St. Anthony of Padua School, Akron, is seeking a full-time 6th grade teacher who is also responsible for teaching 7th and 8th grade science. Candidates must have a valid Ohio teaching teaching license and be Virtus trained. Person to contact for more information Sister Elizabeth Szilvasi Email for contact person SisterElizabeth@StAnthony-Akron.org Expiration Date of Posting 08/19/2017