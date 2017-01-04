80th anniversary of the death of Holy Cross Brother St. André Bessette is Jan. 6

Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills and St. Edward High School in Lakewood are two Congregation of Holy Cross educational institutions in the Diocese of Cleveland

On Oct. 17, 2010, Pope Benedict XVI canonized Holy Cross’ first saint, Br. André Bessette, C.S.C. St. André – who battled sickness for much of his own life – humbly devoted his life to prayer, serving the Lord and comforting the sick and afflicted. Through his intercession prayers to St. Joseph, many received God’s healing graces.

Born Alfred Bessette in Quebec in 1845, he was orphaned by the time he was 12. With little-to-no formal education, he became a Holy Cross brother and because of his sickly nature, was assigned as the doorkeeper at Notre Dame College in Montreal, a post he held for nearly 40 years. It was in this role as a porter that St. André was able to minister to the sick.

