A look at the history, significance and current rules for Lent

Catholics in the Diocese of Cleveland and around the world are beginning observance of the Lenten season this week.

Lent, a time of preparation for Easter, has been observed since the Church’s early days. However, there were some inconsistencies in duration and practice. The Council of Nicea in 325 A.D. established Easter’s fluid date as the Sunday following the first full moon of the vernal equinox.

History of Lent: Pope St. Leo established the duration of Lent as 40 consecutive days in 461 A.D. In the sixth century, Pope Gregory the Great added the dispensation of ashes the preceding Wednesday, thereby making Lent 46 days. Sundays were considered feast days and were not included in the count of Lenten days.

What did fasting used to look like? At first, all forms of meat, fish and animal products were excluded throughout Lent. People were permitted to eat one daily meal, after 3 p.m. That time was revised to noon in the 1400s, and eventually, a small snack was permitted to sustain energy. Over time, fish, meat and eventually dairy products were allowed to be eaten during Lent. However, fasting was required all 40 days. It wasn’t until 1966 that fast days were lessened to Ash Wednesday and Good Friday only.

Why do we have penitential seasons? Jesus gave the example of a penitential retreat when he spent prayerful time in the desert preparing for his ministry, reflecting on God’s will and determining how he’d freely make that happen. Penitential seasons offer us the same opportunity: to withdraw from our routines and evaluate our spiritual progress or regression. We do this through reflection and penance, which enable us to identify our weaknesses and make reparation to amend our sinful ways. Penitential seasons create time to reflect on our need to make God the focal point of our lives. The result can be spiritually rewarding.

What are the current rules for Lent? All Catholics 14 and older are bound by the law of abstinence, which means refraining from consumption of meat (land animals) on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays of Lent. Friday was chosen to unite ourselves with Jesus’ sacrifice, made for us on Good Friday.

All Catholics ages 18-59 are required to fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Fasting is defined as eating one full, meatless meal on prescribed days. Bits of food can be consumed at other traditional meal times, but their combined total should not equal a full meal.

Penitential practices like fasting and abstinence are intended to refocus our thoughts and attentions toward God. Lent’s 40 days include Ash Wednesday through Holy Thursday. The Lenten fast continues through Holy Saturday. Sundays are optional, but encouraged. For health reasons, the infirm, ill and pregnant or nursing mothers are exempt.

Three other Lenten disciplines are prayer (daily conversation with the Lord), fasting from behaviors which detract from our relationship with God and almsgiving (sharing our resources, ensuring the basic needs of human dignity).

Why purple? Colors can convey powerful, unspoken messages and evoke emotions. Scriptural accounts share that Jesus was robed in purple to mock his implied royalty as king of the Jews. The pain of his passion and crucifixion became associated with this color. Purple also reminds us that Lenten days are times of repentance and atonement, of acknowledging how our selfish desires continue to suppress and crucify the goodness of God today.

Why 40 days? The number 40 has ecclesial significance. Moses spent 40 days on Mt. Sinai before receiving the 10 Commandments. Jesus spent 40 days in prayer and fasting before beginning his ministry, so we, too, should spend 40 days preparing to do God’s work.