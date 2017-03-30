Position: Administrative Assistant in the Secretariat for Clergy and Religious, Diocese of Cleveland

Details: Please click HERE for a complete job description.

To Apply: This is a non-exempt position. The position will remain open until it is filled. Applicants submitting complete materials by April 21, 2017 will receive first consideration in the search process.

For consideration, please submit cover letter, resume, and names and contact information for three references to dspeagle@dioceseofcleveland.org.