Administrative Assistant, Our Lady of the Elms School

Our Lady of the Elms is seeking an administrative assistant for its middle and upper schools. The successful candidate will be responsible for working directly in an administrative support role to the Division and provides support for the Elms administration and faculty as needed. This position also provides front desk support including, but not limited to, answering the phone, taking messages, directing phone calls, coordinating school office operations and greeting and attending to school visitors, school staff and student requests.
PDF Job Description
Person to contact for more information
Deborah Farquhar Jones
Email for contact person
dfarquharjones@theelms.org
Expiration Date of Posting
09/30/2017

