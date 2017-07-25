SECRETARY FOR PARISH LIFE

OFFICE OF PROTECTION OF CHILDREN AND YOUTH

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland was founded on April 23, 1847. It is the twenty-third largest diocese in the United States. The diocese encompasses the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Lake, Geauga, Medina, Wayne and Ashland. There are more than 692,000 Catholics in the Diocese, and Catholic Charities- Diocese of Cleveland is one of the largest diocesan systems of social services in the world. There are 185 parishes, 114 Catholic schools, 1 pastoral center and 1 mission office within the diocese. The cathedral is the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, located in downtown Cleveland.

TITLE: Administrative Assistant: Background Check Program Coordinator

SUPERVISOR: Director of the Office of Protection of Children and Youth

STATUS: 16-Month Temporary Position, Full- time, Non-exempt

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinate and manage the implementation of the Diocesan-wide background check database system.

Enter data into multi-layered integrated database system.

Interface with the third-part background check software vendor to facilitate efficient operations of the system toward meeting the standards and compliance deadlines for the Office of Protection of Children and Youth. Work with vendor to resolve any issues.

Assist the Director of the Office of Protection of Children and Youth in training of parish staff on the system.

Respond to requests for assistance with the program and the system.

Review criminal background checks and consult with appropriate parish or school hiring supervisors as needed.

Create reports, present data, and make recommendations for improving processes.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Commitment to the mission, values, traditions, and teachings of the Catholic Church and the Diocese of Cleveland.

Three to five years of experience in working in data entry and data administration with accuracy and efficiency. Experience in background check compliance software preferred.

Post-secondary certification or training in computer software and database coordination/data management. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Proficiency working with all the features of database software systems.

Demonstrated capability for supporting diverse constituents in learning, navigating and successfully working in new systems.

Excellent interpersonal skills, particularly in identifying training needs and providing appropriate instruction and support.

Excellent organizational skills.

Ability to work well under pressure and ability to work independently.

Demonstrated commitment to strict confidentiality and discretion.

Sensitivity, professionalism, and respect for the dignity of all persons in discussion regarding background information and employment or volunteer placement decisions.

TO APPLY:

Position will remain open until filled. Review of application materials for selection of candidates to interview will begin on August 7, 2017. For consideration, please submit resume, cover letter, and contact information for three references to dspeagle@dioceseofcleveland.org.