Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Advancement Coordinator, Benedictine High School

Job Description/Details
Job Opening: Advancement Coordinator (Benedictine High School) The Advancement Coordinator reports to the Order of Cleveland Benedictine’s Vice-President of Advancement and is responsible for providing diverse administrative support to the Advancement staff. The position is involved in all fundraising initiatives for Benedictine High School and Saint Andrew Abbey. S/he will be mainly responsible for the institution’s database management and gift acknowledgment process. Raiser’s Edge Software experience is preferred, but not required. The individual will assist in other areas of advancement such as special events, grant writing, prospect research and publications. All individuals interested in the position must send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to jobs@cbhs.edu with ADVANCEMENT COORDINATOR POSITION identified in the subject. The position will remain open until filled.
PDF Job Description
Person to contact for more information
Chris Lorber
Email for contact person
lorber@cbhs.edu
Expiration Date of Posting
08/18/2017

Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org