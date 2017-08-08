Job Opening: Advancement Coordinator (Benedictine High School) The Advancement Coordinator reports to the Order of Cleveland Benedictine’s Vice-President of Advancement and is responsible for providing diverse administrative support to the Advancement staff. The position is involved in all fundraising initiatives for Benedictine High School and Saint Andrew Abbey. S/he will be mainly responsible for the institution’s database management and gift acknowledgment process. Raiser’s Edge Software experience is preferred, but not required. The individual will assist in other areas of advancement such as special events, grant writing, prospect research and publications. All individuals interested in the position must send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to jobs@cbhs.edu with ADVANCEMENT COORDINATOR POSITION identified in the subject. The position will remain open until filled.