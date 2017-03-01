Annual Evening of Confession set for March 15

Catholics in the Diocese of Cleveland are invited to experience God’s love and forgiveness at the annual Evening of Confession, 5-8 p.m. March 15, at all Catholic churches in the eight-county diocese.

Those who receive the sacrament of reconciliation regularly, or those who have been away, are invited to visit any church that evening. Terrie Baldwin, director of the diocesan Office of Evangelization, said the event will enable people to speak with a priest who will welcome them back.

More about the Evening of Confession, including a short video, resources for the sacrament of reconciliation and information to help prepare you for confession can be found at welcomecatholics.com.