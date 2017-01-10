Annual ‘Mass for Life’ at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

Father Sean Ralph, administrator, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will celebrate the diocesan “Mass for Life” beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 in the cathedral. This Mass commemorates the 44th anniversary of the tragic Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision which legalized abortion in the United States on Jan. 22, 1973. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist is located at E. 9th Street and Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

