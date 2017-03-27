Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

April 2017 luncheon speakers for the First Friday Clubs are announced

The three First Friday Club luncheon speakers series in the Diocese of Cleveland will hold their respective luncheons beginning at noon on Thursday, April 6 and at noon on Friday, April 7.

Margaret McIntyre-Stacy, program director, Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps, will be the guest speaker at the First Friday Club of Cleveland on Thursday, April 6.
John Litten, executive director, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Diocese of Cleveland, will be the guest speaker at the First Friday Club of Greater Akron on Friday, April 7.
Michelle Osborne-Banner, director, Inside & Outside Resource Center, will be the guest speaker at the First Friday Forum of Lorain County on Friday, April 7.
