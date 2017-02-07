‘ART HEALS’ artwork, created by clients of Cosgrove Center, to be exhibited at Bonfoey Gallery on Feb. 10

Cleveland, OH – On Feb. 10, Cleveland’s oldest art gallery will host some of the city’s newest artists. The “Art Heals” exhibition features artwork created by clients participating in the HeART of the Street art program, a part of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland, Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center.

The exhibit will feature more than 60 original works of art, in a variety of sizes and mediums including painting, pastels, watercolors, drawing, permanent markers and mixed media. Artwork sizes vary from the intimate to large-scale works, with the subject matter ranging from abstraction to realism. There’s something for everyone, and remember that any art purchase or donation will directly benefit the HeART of the Streets participants and program.

Program participant Cozetta Tinsley said “The art program has restored my confidence and creative expression. I feel connected to a larger community that shares my passion to create something beautiful.”

Guy-Vincent, Cosgrove Center’s art instructor explains “Teaching art is more than providing techniques; it’s about challenging the students to see the world in new ways. I’ve witnessed a tremendous amount of empowerment and individual growth within the classroom participants. There’s no doubt about the transformative power and positive effect that the art program has achieved in a very short period of time.”

A suggested donation of $25 will directly benefit the clients and Heart of the Street Art Center.

To donate online visit Eventbrite at: http://bit.ly/ARTHEALS

Donations will also be accepted the day of the exhibit.