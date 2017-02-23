Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 1. Many Catholics will mark the day by attending Mass and receiving ashes on their foreheads. The ashes symbolize our creation by God from dust. The priest usually says, “Remember that you are dust and unto dust you will return,” when applying the ashes.

Blessed palms from the previous year are burned to create the ashes used on Ash Wednesday.

Ashes are a visible symbol of penance and help to remind us that during the season of Lent we should prepare for Easter with fasting, abstinence, penance and prayer.

Bishop Daniel Thomas, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, prepared a brief video about the beginning of the Lenten season. You can view it HERE.

Ash Wednesday Schedule at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist:

7:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7 p.m.

Click HERE to use our parish locator to find the parish closest to you.