Astronauts reflect on how faith fortifies them in space

Fifty-five years ago, John Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth in the spaceship Friendship 7. Glenn, who died at age 95 on Dec. 8, 2016, made the nearly five-hour flight on Feb. 20, 1962. He also was the third American and fifth human to travel in space.

Since then, the space program has grown tremendously in terms of technology and accomplishments. There also has been a strong Catholic presence in the space program. Later this year, Catholic astronaut Mark Vande Hei, a graduate of St. John’s University in Minnesota, is scheduled to make a trip to the International Space Station.

Several Catholics have made trips in space since Glenn’s first orbit. Read about some of their experiences and how their faith helped fortify them HERE.

