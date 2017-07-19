Bathed with new life: Drew and his infant son are baptized at the Easter Vigil

“It was an amazing experience seeing the waters of baptism flow from me to him,” said Drew Hudec, describing his baptism and that of his newborn son, Andrew Francis. The father and son were among nine people baptized at the Easter Vigil on April15 at St. Gabriel Church in Concord Township. Another nine people made professions of faith and were received fully into the Church that night.

“It was a very emotional night to be baptized, to have my baby baptized, to receive first Eucharist and to be confirmed – all in one night,” Drew said.

Father Fred Pausche, St. Gabriel pastor, celebrated the Easter Vigil, which he said was “off the charts and one of the most beautiful Easter Vigil I’ve ever celebrated.”

The liturgy was a family affair for the Hudecs, since Jessica, Drew’s wife, served as his sponsor. Her sister and Drew’s sister’s husband were baby Andrew’s godparents. Father Fred said it was the first time he can remember a father and baby being baptized at the Easter Vigil.

The event was the culmination of Drew’s nearly yearlong progression from inquirer to neophyte.

“I was never baptized,” he said, explaining that his mother’s family had been Catholic, but she fell away from the Church many years ago, and Drew was raised in a non-religious home. He met Jessica during senior year at Mentor High School and they continued their relationship through their college years – his at the University of Chicago, where he earned a math degree, and hers at Marietta College. Drew later received a master’s degree and works in software development. Jessica is a teacher at SS. Robert and William School in Euclid, but is taking some time off after Andrew’s birth.

The couple were married at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Mentor eight years ago. Jessica adhered to her faith and became involved with the music ministry at St. Gabriel, where she sings in the choir and is a cantor. Drew attended Mass with her occasionally.

“I was curious, but I was always looking for solid, 100 percent proof of things,” he said about his inquiry into the Catholic faith. Then slowly, things started falling into place.

“I read the writings of St. Thomas Aquinas. And one day, I decided to turn on the radio. I was flipping through the channels and found AM 1260 The Rock,” Drew said. The nonprofit radio station is an affiliate of EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network.

“I tuned in and started listening regularly,” he said, adding he enjoys the “Catholic Answers Live” show that airs at 6 p.m. weekdays. “I got into apologetics. Since starting RCIA, I used to ask people about why they believed certain things and I found there are a lot of true, deep believers in the Church.”

Drew said he wanted to be “100 percent sure” he was ready to join the Church before participating in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults at St. Gabriel’s.

“My wife was really excited and happy when I did it on my own,” he said. The couple started attending RCIA sessions last fall. About three or four weeks later, they learned Jessica was pregnant with their first child, who also is the first grandchild on both sides of the family.

As the pregnancy progressed, Father Fred said Drew asked if the baby arrived soon enough, could the two of them be baptized together. Andrew’s due date was April 12. He arrived a few days early, on April 1, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches long.

“It all worked out,” Father said.

Maureen Dowd, pastoral associate at St. Gabriel and coordinator of the RCIA process, said the group met every Wednesday night. Participants ranged in age from young adults to senior citizens. “They became like a family,” she said.

Father Fred mentioned one man in the program who attended Mass with his wife for more than 50 years. “I didn’t know he wasn’t Catholic because he was always here,” Father said, adding the man finally decided to convert from his Baptist faith and make a profession of faith in the Catholic Church. “He had such a longing for the Eucharist. He said he would crawl on his knees to receive it.”

Jessica attended the sessions with Drew and said she found the RCIA process to be fulfilling. “It was wonderful. I enjoyed being involved in the RCIA process and being Drew’s sponsor,” she said.

“I hate to see the RCIA process come to an end,” Father Fred said. “Everyone is so excited about their faith. They are such a great group of people and it was such a wonderful experience for them.”

At the closing RCIA session the Wednesday before Pentecost, Maureen reflected on the rite of sending forth and urged the neophytes to remain on fire with their faith.

“Pentecost concludes the RCIA process across the work for each group. Wherever your life will take you after this, know that the team will pray for you. We pray that you will use the gifts you were given when the Spirit came to you. Never underestimate how gifted you are by the Lord,” she said.

Although their regular sessions are over, Maureen said the group will gather informally a few times to catch up on things. But the work of this year’s RCIA group, now neophytes in the Church, is just beginning. She encouraged the group to share its talents with the parish and beyond by becoming involved in various ministries. Some already expressed an interest in helping with the RCIA process in the future.

“I volunteered to help with RCIA next year,” Drew said. He’s also using his professional expertise to help priests at the parish refine a web app.

As they settle into a new routine, Jessica said she will miss the Wednesday night meetings. “We really were like a family,” she added.

Part of the new normal is for Drew to handle baby Andrew at Mass while Jessica sings with the choir.

“They (the RCIA group) still sit together at 9:30 Mass,” she said, which is good because they can support Drew if he needs help.

Drew said he continues trying to learn more about his faith and to ensure it remains at the center of his life.



“I’ve had a transformation in the past year. This was such a long-anticipated event,” he said. “Before, I felt like I was on the outside looking in. Now, it feels like I’m really part of the Church community.”