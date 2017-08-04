Benefits Assistant

Department: Benefits

Supervisor’s Title: Director of Benefits

Status: Non-exempt, Entry-Level

Primary Function:

Under general supervision, the candidate will provide clerical and administrative support for diocesan health and pension benefits. Candidate will assist in the continued implementation of new software and database programs. Responsibilities include but are not limited to data entry, database management, monthly invoicing, answering calls, mailings and special projects.

Key abilities include: attention to detail, accuracy in computer data entry, multitasking, problem solving, and reliability.

Essential Duties:

Accurate computer entry of new/update health benefits applications.

Maintaining and tracking spousal surcharge database

Printing, checking, and mailing monthly invoices; correcting as necessary

Learning and being able to explain benefit coverage and claims processing to employees

Assist in coordinating annual or special projects

Performs other functions as assigned incidental to benefits

Required Qualifications:

High School Diploma

Proven customer service and phone skills, previous experience preferred.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, especially excel and word.

Must be about to work quickly and accurately doing detail-oriented work

Must be willing to work as a team, and exhibit flexibility with regards to assigned tasks

Must be able to keep organized while handling and prioritizing multiple tasks

Ability to work under general supervision

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to learn job-related material primarily through on the job instruction

Preferred Qualifications:

Associates or Bachelor’s degree

Prior experience in an employee benefits, pension or human resources related environment

Experience in technology implementation and process evolution in an employee benefits or similar environment

To Apply: Send cover letter, resume, list of three professional references and salary requirements to: humanresources@dioceseofcleveland.org.

Deadline: until filled.

No phone calls or walk-in applications, please. E.O.E.