Bilingual Elementary School Principal, San Juan Diego Academy, Michigan

San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming, Michigan is seeking to replace its retiring school principal. SJDA is a K-8 Catholic school dedicated to the academic and spiritual development of Latino children within the urban communities of Wyoming and Grand Rapids, Michigan. SJDA anchors the neighborhood, emphasizing a cohesive, disciplined and self-sacrificing community while imbuing a ¡Si Se Puede! college-going culture. The SJDA Principal serves as executive administrator responsible for student recruitment and achievement as well as faculty, parent, diocesan and donor relationships. He/She will be a dynamic mission-focused administrator and communicator, a devoted practicing Catholic and exemplary human being. Applicants should send a cover letter and a resume to: Fr. Stephen Dudek D. Min.: stephendudek@comcast.net