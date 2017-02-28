Biology – Long-term Substitute (2 Sections – Honors Biology), St. Edward High School, Lakewood

Position: Biology – Long-term Substitute (2 Sections – Honors Biology) – April 24, 2017 – June 6, 2017, St. Edward High School

Details:

• Makes Biology real, relevant, and exciting.

• Teaches all levels within one classroom diversifying as needed to address the learning requirements of each individual student, while accepting and stressing that there is more than one correct answer by working with students individually and allowing for true scientific process.

• Allows for collaboration of students in projects, assessments and labs, while managing these collaborative learning groups and training students to rely on each other’s talents for learning.

• Instructs students in the Biology courses by providing lab-b

To Apply: Email Matt Stepnowsky at mstepnowsky@sehs.net.