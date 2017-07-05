Bishop Barron’s roadmap for the new evangelization

Addressing the Catholic Convocation in Orlando, he charted challenges and opportunities for Christian witness in a world numbed by relativism and secularism
ORLANDO, Fla. — The way we evangelize should grab the world by the shoulders and shake it out of its apathy, Bishop Robert Baron told a crowd of Catholic leaders Tuesday.
Evangelization is especially urgent as the “nones” — the number of the population who do not identify with a religion, continues to grow, he said.
Bishop Baron, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and well-known evangelizer for Word on Fire, addressed the crowd of Catholic bishops and leaders gathered at the Catholic Convocation in Orlando, Florida through a live video feed on July 4, the last day of the gathering.
“We do have a fight on our hands, but the great saints of our Church have always loved a good fight, and we should too.”
In a talk entitled “Equipping Evangelizers,” the bishop with more than 15 years of evangelizing experience said that there are three main challenges and three main opportunities that Catholic evangelists face today.