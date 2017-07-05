Bishop Barron’s roadmap for the new evangelization

Addressing the Catholic Convocation in Orlando, he charted challenges and opportunities for Christian witness in a world numbed by relativism and secularism

ORLANDO, Fla. — The way we evangelize should grab the world by the shoulders and shake it out of its apathy, Bishop Robert Baron told a crowd of Catholic leaders Tuesday.

Evangelization is especially urgent as the “nones” — the number of the population who do not identify with a religion, continues to grow, he said.

Bishop Baron, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and well-known evangelizer for Word on Fire, addressed the crowd of Catholic bishops and leaders gathered at the Catholic Convocation in Orlando, Florida through a live video feed on July 4, the last day of the gathering.

“We do have a fight on our hands, but the great saints of our Church have always loved a good fight, and we should too.”

In a talk entitled “Equipping Evangelizers,” the bishop with more than 15 years of evangelizing experience said that there are three main challenges and three main opportunities that Catholic evangelists face today.

Read the complete National Catholic Register article>