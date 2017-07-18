Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, requests heartfelt prayers for Jesús Lara Lopez and his family

Bishop Thomas today denounced the deportation of Jesús Lara Lopez and encouraged prayers for Jesús and his family. Jesús, who is scheduled to be deported today, has been living in the United States for 16 years with his wife and four American born children.

“While I recognize the federal government’s role in upholding immigration laws,” remarked Bishop Thomas, “deporting people who have lived, worked and raised a family in this great country is not the American way.” He continued, “This is one more tragic example of how our immigration system is broken and how essential it is to immediately reform that system in order to guarantee the dignity of all persons and the integrity of the family.”

The Diocese of Toledo, where Jesús Lara Lopez and his family live in Willard, Ohio, continues to join in efforts to advocate for Jesús, his family and for comprehensive immigration reform.