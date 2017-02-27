Bishop Daniel Thomas carries out a full weekend schedule in the Diocese of Cleveland

Bishop Daniel Thomas, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, maintained a busy schedule last weekend in the diocese.

On Friday morning, Feb. 24, Bishop Thomas joined Bishop emeritus Richard Lennon at a special reception honoring Bishop Lennon for his years of service as bishop of Cleveland. Hundreds of well-wishers stopped by to show their gratitude to Bishop Lennon for his leadership in the diocese over the past 10½ years.

Later that evening, Bishop Thomas attended a reception with members of the St. John the Evangelist Leadership Guild. He spoke to the group about his role as apostolic administrator and the extensive procedure the Church uses to discern and name a new bishop for a diocese.

Men studying for the priesthood spent Saturday morning, Feb. 25, meeting with Bishop Thomas at the Center for Pastoral Leadership in Wickliffe. The bishop also celebrated a Mass at the CPL with seminary faculty and members of the various diocesan offices located there.

Later that day, Bishop Thomas traveled to Concord Township in Lake County for the Saturday evening vigil Mass at St. Gabriel Parish. His homily centered on God’s loving care for his people. After Mass, the bishop dined with St. Gabriel pastor, Father Fred Pausche, and other members of the parish staff at the parish rectory.

On Sunday morning, Feb. 26, Bishop Thomas celebrated Mass at St. Agnes-Our Lady of Fatima Parish on Cleveland’s East Side. The parish has the newest church building in the diocese. It was completed and dedicated in November 2015.

And finally, on Monday morning, Feb. 27, Bishop Thomas headed to Regina Health Center in Richfield, which is in Summit County. He toured the facility, visited with staff and residents and to celebrate Mass. During his homily, he encouraged the congregation to pray that the Lord would fill them with the grace to offer him everything, “as he gave us everything by dying on the cross.” After Mass, he had lunch with retired clergy and religious in residence at Regina and met with administrative leaders.