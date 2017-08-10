Bishop inspires educators at start of new school year

Says some youth are “homeless” and seeking truth and love

Charging them to “go forth as missionary disciples,” The Most Rev. Frank J. Caggiano, Bishop of Bridgeport, Connecticut inspired some 1,200 teachers, principals, administrators, parish catechetical leaders, PSR instructors and ministry volunteers from across the Diocese of Cleveland during a gathering on Thursday, August 10 at the Wolstein Center on the Cleveland State University campus.

Bishop Caggiano captivated the audience who will soon be opening their school doors by telling them that evangelization produces missionary disciples. He told them all are called to evangelize (spread the faith), catechize (teach the faith) and invite others to the faith. Pope Francis has challenged all Catholics to be missionary disciples for Christ.

Asking them to evangelize one person at a time, the son of Italian immigrants cited the unique challenges for missionary disciples in this 21st century, particularly for those involved with educating young people. He said, ”The group of persons in our young Church are homeless.” He noted that our society no longer agrees on values and these “homeless” youth are looking for love and values. Bishop Caggiano also pointed out that the rise of technology, digital communication and social media is challenging the very fabric of the society, particularly that of students. He opined that students now seek truth through images rather than reason. He said we need to respond accordingly in order to pass on the truths of the Catholic faith.



The gathering featured three students who applauded their Catholic schools and particularly their dedicated teachers for having influenced their lives in such positive ways.

The gathering concluded with Mass celebrated by Diocese of Cleveland Apostolic Administrator, Bishop Daniel E. Thomas; concelebrated by Bishop Caggiano who served as the homilist.

Catholic schools will begin the 2017-2018 school year as early as next week.