Bishop Richard Lennon greets hundreds at retirement reception

Hundreds of invited guests attended a reception on Feb. 24 to visit with Bishop Richard Lennon and wish him well on his retirement.

After 10½ years of shepherding the Diocese of Cleveland, Bishop Lennon requested, and was granted, early retirement by Pope Francis due to his ongoing health challenges. His retirement was effective Dec. 28, 2016.

Priests, religious, lay faithful, diocesan employees and other invited guests greeted Bishop Lennon during the reception. Many shared stories and anecdotes as the bishop enjoyed visiting with old friends. At times the line of people waiting to greet him wrapped through the room and down the hall.

The bishop briefly left the reception after learning that two members of the Cleveland Police Mounted Unit were outside at East Ninth Street and Rockwell Avenue waiting to meet him. He took advantage of the 75-degree weather to visit with the officers and their horses. The bishop has had a long and cordial relationship with the police throughout his tenure at the diocese. And, as someone who loves horses, he also enjoyed a chance to meet and greet the four-footed officers before heading back inside to chat with the crowd that was waiting patiently for him.

While standing in line, visitors could watch a slide show featuring highlights of Bishop Lennon’s time in Cleveland, as well as a few family photos from his early days in Boston.

Bishop Daniel Thomas, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, traveled from his home diocese of Toledo for the reception.

He thanked Bishop Lennon for his years of service to the Diocese of Cleveland before presenting him with some gifts. Bishop Thomas said the gifts “are a small reminder of the affection, love and support of the people in the Diocese of Cleveland. These gifts are presented with the gratitude of the clergy, religious and lay faithful,” Bishop Thomas said, adding that Bishop Lennon was devoted to fulfilling his role as a priest and bishop.

“With prayers, love and appreciation, we are trusting that the Lord will be good to you,” he said, adding that many prayers and good wishes are being sent to Bishop Lennon as he begins this new chapter of his life.

Bishop Lennon, an avid baseball fan, received a personalized Cleveland Indians jersey with “Lennon” stitched on the back and the number 01, as well as an Indians baseball cap. He also received a photo album filled with pictures taken during his years in Cleveland and a stained glass window featuring St. John the Evangelist.

“As we were driving up to the reception, I said ‘I hope there’s a few people there today,’” Bishop Lennon said, adding, “I am humbled and surprised.”

He smiled broadly after opening the package containing the baseball jersey and cap and held up the jersey for the crowd to see.

After opening the large box containing the stained glass window, Bishop Lennon expressed his gratitude for the gift, noting the role St. John the Evangelist has played in his life.

“I remember getting a call from the Holy Father asking me to be an auxiliary bishop in Boston. When you become a bishop, you have to make some choices, including a motto. I chose a verse from St. John the Evangelist that said ‘Let us love one another.’ I took that as my motto so I could always mirror the love of God in my life. I’ve tried. I’m not always perfect, but I’ve tried,” he said.

“We also needed to choose a drawing and again, I chose St. John the Evangelist. He raises everything to God,” Bishop Lennon said.

Years later, when he was asked to become bishop of Cleveland, he said he was very grateful, noting the importance of St. John the Evangelist in his life. Those symbols were here, he said, pointing out that the diocesan cathedral is named after St. John the Evangelist.

He thanked those at the reception, saying it has been a pleasure to be in Cleveland.

“People are asking me what I’m going to do now and where I’m going, if I’m going back to Boston. In the third century, I wasn’t there – honest – but I heard about it,” he said as the crowd laughed, “one of the Church teachings was that a bishop wears a ring because he is wedded to his mistress, the Church. I wear this ring as a reminder that I’m wedded to the Diocese of Cleveland until death takes me,” he said.