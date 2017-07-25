Bishop Roger Gries tells new Hispanic lay ecclesial ministers they were ‘called by name’ for their ministry

Three dozen members of the Hispanic community are the newest lay ecclesial ministers in the Diocese of Cleveland.

The new ministers are from La Sagrada Familia, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Michael the Archangel and St. Mary, Painesville parishes. Their countries of origin are Puerto Rico, Mexico, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Peru.

It took three years for the new ministers to complete the required work to earn certification. They were recognized at a closing ceremony and certification liturgy celebrated on July 22 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist by Auxiliary Bishop emeritus Roger Gries. Concelebrants were Father Joseph Callahan, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Cleveland; Father Mark Riley, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Cleveland and Father Chris Zerucha, parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish in Painesville. Deacon Miguel Figueroa of St. Michael’s assisted at Mass.

The newly certified are Mildred Caraballo, Carmen Cordoba, Juana Gatto, Aida Idiaquez, Elizabeth Martinez, Sonia Martinez, Elizabeth Mendez, Leticia Mendoza, Maria Ramos, Vermary Reyes, Jose Reyes, Ayreen Rodriguez, Ines Rosa, Berkys Sosa, Melvin Torres, Carmen Vazquez, Miguel Figueroa, Israel Pacheco, Mario Palma, Cecelia Palma, Rigoberto Rodriguez, Rosario Rodriguez, Jacinta Gomez, Ana Gonzalez, Irma Ortiz, Mayra Perez, Elvira Aquilera De Montes, Hernan Bernal, Lorena Cabrera, Edgar Cabrera, Gerardo Garza Herrera, Monica Juarez, Juan Carlos Lopez, Roberto Montes, Juanita Ornelas and Oscar Ornelas.

After three years of work, the ministers said they are ready to begin their new roles in the Church.

One said the process “opened my eyes to my Church, to my faith and to the people in my community, It helped me centralize God in my life . . . I also realized my heart was in my Hispanic community and my desire to serve them.”

Another said, “I went to these classes to learn about the Bible and my faith and how to help people in my community.”

“My goal was to bring people closer to God by understanding that he loves us so much. It is also to bring a new light to all families regardless of who they are or where they come from,” another said.

“I am better prepared to share, defend and live my faith,” said another of the new ministers.

In his homily, Bishop Gries reminded the ministers that the Lord “called them each by name.”

The liturgy and certification took place on the feast of St. Mary Magdalen, who Bishop Gries said was the first woman evangelist. “She proclaimed the new of Christ’s resurrection,” he said, adding that she had been portrayed – incorrectly – as a prostitute.

He questioned how she could not recognize the risen Christ after she had followed him, stood at the foot of the cross and was the first to visit his grave.

“We may not recognize Jesus, but do we think that Christ will not talk to us through him? Like Mary Magdalen, we’re ready to let go of our incomplete recognition of his kingdom,” he said.

“These new lay ecclesial ministers must also proclaim the word of the Lord – proclaim with joy and enthusiasm that he is risen from the dead,” Bishop Gries said.

Class members thanked those who helped prepare them for their ministry, including their pastors. A choir from St. Mary in Painesville provided music for the Mass.

The lay ecclesial ministry program ensures the availability of qualified, capable, competent lay ecclesial ministers to meet the leadership needs of parishes, Catholic institutions, and ministries of the Diocese of Cleveland.

To accomplish this, the office oversees the formation and certification of lay ecclesial ministers and contributes to the continuing education and formation of ministers throughout the diocese. Formation is based at the Center for Pastoral Leadership in Wickliffe, which also houses the diaconate and priestly formation programs, as well as other ministries.

The new ministers, their families and guests posed for photos after Mass before traveling to nearby Sagrada Familia parish for an authentic Hispanic meal.