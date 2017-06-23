Bishop Thomas shines a light on the 2017 Alleluia Ball at a special preview event

Catholic business leaders and members of the faithful joined Apostolic Administrator Bishop Daniel Thomas Friday morning for a special gathering at the Union Club in downtown Cleveland to preview the 2017 Alleluia Ball, the marquee gala of the Catholic Community Foundation. Proceeds from the 2017 Alleluia Ball are intended for the Better Together initiative which will educate students with special learning needs at an initial group of 40-plus Catholic schools in the eight-county diocese.

The 2017 Alleluia Ball is scheduled for Saturday, October 14 at the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland.

Bishop Thomas told the gathering the Better Together initiative will help the Cleveland diocese, “Embark on a bold new path that will help ensure that our schools are equipped with the resources, professional development, and support they need to serve children who are special learners. Our principals and teachers will tell you firsthand that this

initiative is both needed and welcomed.” The fund raising goal for the Better Together initiative is $1 million.

Christopher Knight, superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, said support for the Alleluia Ball is critical to ensure access to Catholic schools for students with special learning needs. “The Better Together initiative will provide seed money that will allow the Diocesan Office of Education to acquire key resources to develop or enhance inclusion programs at over 40 Catholic schools, that will make up an initial pilot group, in Northeast Ohio. Proceeds from the Ball will provide start-up funding at both the diocesan level and the individual school level. These funds will provide staffing, training, resource and professional development, and operational support so that our learning community can better serve all of God’s children.” The Better Together initiative represents a long-term commitment to strengthen Catholic education in the diocese.

Lanee and Jay Lucarelli will co-chair the biennial Alleluia Ball. They are joined by honorary co-chairs Jennifer and Zydrunas Ilgauskas. “Our pledge is to help to ensure that all kids in our communities have access to a Catholic education. Every child is a gift from God, and we want to help all children access the benefits of a Catholic education,” Mr. Lucarelli said.

The gathering was treated to a short performance of hymns by the choir of St. Adalbert Parish School in Berea, one of the schools chosen to pilot the Better Together initiative.

For more information about the 2017 Alleluia Ball and the Better Together initiative, visit the Catholic Community Foundation website at catholiccommunity.org.