Bishop Thomas urges prayer in light of the new refugee policy

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, released a statement encouraging prayer in light of the new refugee policy announced by the Trump administration.

“In the current shifting environment concerning the new refugee policy, I join my voice with my brother bishops represented by the President and Vice President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and direct you to their statement, mindful that Jesus, Mary and Joseph who fled into Egypt were refugees. At this time, I invite all the faithful of the Diocese of Cleveland to pray together with me for a new respect for the dignity of every human person; for the protection and safety of all persecuted men, women, and children; for all families impacted by this policy; for prudence and wisdom for all our elected officials; and for charity, peace and justice for all. As our Holy Father, Pope Francis, reminds us, “Today’s refugees are fleeing from… aberrant crimes, and they appeal to the Church and the human community to ensure that, in the outstretched hand of those who receive them they can see the face of the Lord, ‘the Father of mercies and God of all consolation’ (2 Cor 1:3).””

Read the USCCB statement: English language version | Spanish language version

