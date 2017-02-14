Bishop’s Seminary Brunch set for March 19

Event provides moral, financial support to men in priestly formation

Registration is open until March 1 for the 33rd annual Bishop’s Seminary Brunch. The event will take place noon to 3 p.m. March 19 at Executive Caterers at Landerhaven.

The brunch is an annual gathering of those who offer appreciation and moral support to the men in priestly formation in the Diocese of Cleveland. It also provides financial support for unusual and emergency needs of the seminarians through donations to the Rector’s Fund.

Brunch tickets are $40. Amadeus Society or St. John Vianney Society sponsorships also are available. Membership in the Amadeus Society is $600 for sponsorship of a table of 10 and an additional $200 donation the to the Bishop’s Seminary Fund. Members of the St. John Vianney Society help to underwrite specific expenditures related to the brunch, such as printing, postage and audio-visual costs.

Those unable to attend the brunch can make a donation to help support the 86 seminarians at both Borromeo College Seminary and St. Mary Seminary and Graduate School of Theology.

Seminarians are responsible for educational expenses, including tuition, textbooks, computer hardware and software, personal transportation, etc. Additionally, they must deal with medical expenses and personal needs. The Rector’s Fund can provide assistance to individual seminarians, at the rector’s discretion.

The fund also can benefit all seminarians for things that are outside of the ordinary budgets of the seminaries, including the March for Life in Washington, D.C., and inter-seminary conferences. In addition, funds have been used for special projects or needs like providing iPads for seminarians in order to integrate technology into the curriculum and for fees to attend the Institute for Priestly Formation. Other projects included replacing old mattresses and box springs, installing new security doors to the residence areas and expanding internet access to classrooms, the library and individual student rooms.

For more information on vocations, the seminaries or the brunch, visit clepriesthood.org, or contact Mary Avenoso in the diocesan vocation office, 440-943-7630 or by email at mavenoso@dioceseofcleveland.org.