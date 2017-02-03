Building on the Word – Bridges

The videos appearing on this page are intended to encourage personal growth in faith and assist programming efforts in faith communities.

“Bridges” discusses the importance of repairing all that is broken in our world. It is vital not only to be merciful to those who are in need but also to address the structural factors in society that oppress and harm others. Confronting the evil around us is an essential responsibility for the followers of Jesus. Yet Christians do not work alone. They are called to cooperate with all people of good will to build a better society.

REFLECTION QUESTIONS FOR “BRIDGES”

1) Is your own experience of life defined more by walls or bridges? Why do you think so?

2) Have you ever been successful in building a bridge with others? What was accomplished by your effort? How satisfying was the work?

3) People often build a wall out of fear. What word would you choose to explain why people would build a bridge? Explain your answer.

4) This video reflects the teaching of the 1971 World Synod of Catholic Bishops who stated: “Action on behalf of justice and participation in the transformation of the world fully appear to us as a constitutive dimension of the preaching of the Gospel.” Does it surprise you that working to change the world is seen as an essential aspect of following Jesus? Why or why not?

The video is free to watch on-line. It can be downloaded by clicking on the video title in the media window. A new page will open and a download option is available below the video window.

Additional videos treating other aspects of faith can be found at

http://buildingontheword.org/video/