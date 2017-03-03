Building on the Word – Heartbreak

The videos appearing on this page are intended to encourage personal growth in faith and assist programming efforts in faith communities.

“Heartbreak” addresses the human experience of loss and pain. Admitting that the reality of evil cannot be explained in our lives, it suggests a way to negotiate its presence. Employing a single line of the Gospel of Luke that describes the attitude of Mary after the birth of Jesus, it invites us to accept the entirety of our own stories and throw our pain together with the rest of our lives.

REFLECTION QUESTIONS FOR “HEARTBREAK”

1) When have I experienced heartbreak? Do I feel I have begun to recover?

2) What words or actions of others have helped me in my pain? Which have not?

3) Has my faith helped me in dealing with pain? In what way?

4) Even though there is no other viable option, do I believe that accepting my heartbreak is possible?

5) Identify three blessings that are presently in my life. Can they together outweigh my losses?

