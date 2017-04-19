Campus Minister, Culver Academies (Culver, IN)

Culver Academies (Culver, IN) is seeking a Roman Catholic Campus Minister for the 2017-18 school year. Under the supervision of the Director of Spiritual Life, the Catholic Campus Minister encourages all Catholic students and seekers to investigate and nurture their own Catholic identity. In collaboration with the Spiritual Life Department and the local parish, the campus minister provides pastoral support for the students, through, prayer, discipleship, sacramental experiences, social justice and preparation for Christian leadership in the Church and in society. Bachelor’s Degree in Catholic theology, ministry, or related field, or commensurate experience. Must be a Catholic in good standing, able to articulate the Church’s teachings, and open to supporting interfaith initiatives. Apply at: https://www4.recruitingcenter.net/Clients/cef/PublicJobs/controller.cfm?jbaction=JobProfile&Job_Id=10545&esid=az