Candidates, catechumens kindle their faith

The Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion is an opportunity for those seeking initiation and those who are seeking full communion in the Church. It also is an opportunity for the Church to express its love and care for those people.

This event always takes place on the first Sunday of Lent. In the Diocese of Cleveland, there will be two liturgies, divided by region, at which parishes present those who want to join the faith and those who want to come into full communion.

Catechumens, those who are new to the Church, traditionally are welcomed into the faith at the Easter Vigil, when they are baptized, confirmed and receive the Eucharist for the first time. Candidates, those who want to come into full communion with the Church, also may be welcomed at the Easter Vigil or on another Sunday.

For more information about joining the Catholic Church, contact any parish or visit the diocesan website, dioceseofcleveland.org, and click on the “Becoming Catholic” tab, or contact Terrie Baldwin, director of evangelization, at 216-696-6525, Ext. 2540, or email her at tbaldwin@dioceseofcleveland.org.