Catholic Charities 2017 Annual Appeal begins this weekend and announces that the 2016 Appeal exceeded goal and raised $13 million to help the poor in Northeast Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio – February 10, 2017 – Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland, announced that the Annual Appeal for 2016 exceeded its goal of $11.5 million and raised $13,039,758 million from 52,305 donors, the most in recent history. Included in this total is $725,028 raised in one weekend in May for Rose-Mary’s community homes for children with developmental disabilities.

This weekend, February 11-12, marks the start of the 2017 Catholic Charities Annual Appeal where faithful donors across Northeast Ohio will make pledges to provide services and programs to the region’s most vulnerable people. This year’s Annual Appeal goal is $12 million and raises money for health and human services delivered in the eight counties of the Diocese for people who are elderly and infirmed, individuals who are hungry and homeless, children and families at risk, and children and adults with disabilities.