Catholic Charities sells land to West Creek Conservancy; park development possible

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland, has reached an agreement to sell 78 acres of unused land in Parma to West Creek Conservancy, an organization dedicated to the protection of local natural areas, open spaces, streams and waterways. Closure of the sale of the property, which is being sold for its appraised value, is pending.

Catholic Charities will retain 13 acres on the site to continue its Matt Talbot adult residential chemical dependency and drug addiction treatment programs. The land involved in the sale represents most of the land of the former Parmadale Children’s Village of St. Vincent de Paul which opened its doors in 1925 and had a mission of caring for orphaned boys.

“We are pleased to partner with West Creek Conservancy to ensure this unused land is preserved for the benefit of the community,” said Patrick Gareau, president and CEO, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland. “Their commitment to reclaiming vacant urban lands and greenways to link people and neighborhoods makes this deal a win-win for both organizations and the entire community.”

Catholic Charities had been looking for a partner to make better use of land that was no longer needed for social service programs. The board of the Cleveland Metroparks recently agreed to purchase the land from West Creek Conservancy, as the land is adjacent to parkland already owned by the Metroparks.

There are plans to conserve two of the old cottages on the site in an effort to preserve the history of the former Parmadale Children’s Village.

