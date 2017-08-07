Catholic Education Endowment Trust scholarships presented to 24 high school and elementary students

Twenty-four elementary and high school students who attend Catholic schools in the Diocese of Cleveland received scholarships from the Catholic Education Endowment Trust at the 19th annual Bishops’ Scholarship for Excellence lunch. The event was Aug. 4 at St. Michael’s Woodside Event Center in Broadview Heights.

Eight $3,000 scholarships were presented to current 10th– and 11th-graders and 16 sixth- and seventh-graders received each received $1,000 scholarships at the awards ceremony and lunch.

High school winners are Holly Adam, St. Vincent-St. Mary; Gavin Beegan, St. Ignatius; Madison Bizzi and Rian Dillon, Holy Name; Kayleigh Burke, Trinity; Sean McCarthy and Tylor Tohati, St. Edward and Claire Petty, Magnificat.

Elementary school winners are Hanna Barcomb, Liza Marra and Angelina McGinty, St. Anselm; Peyton Bender, St. Mary of the Falls; Allison Coneglio, St. Barnabas; Morgan Ann Dusek, Nathan Tohati and Christopher Vance, St., Charles Borromeo; Megan Gendics and Julius Rimbert, St. Joseph; Gabriel Minick and Oliva Moore, Holy Family; Megan Rios, SS. Joseph and John; Sophie Schmidt, St. Mark; Kyan Smetana, Lakewood Catholic Academy and Zachary Tizzano, SS. Robert and William.

Frank O’Linn, associate superintendent for secondary schools, announced the names of the high school winners. Susan Pohly, associate superintendent, eastern area elementary schools; Jennifer Berardinelli, associate superintendent, western area elementary schools; and John Stipek, associate superintendent, southern area elementary schools, announced the elementary school scholarship winners.

Christopher Knight, secretary for catechetical formation and education/superintendent of schools, presented the awards.

Students were asked to write original essays on the following topic: “How does your experience in Catholic school influence the manner in which you try to make a difference in everyday life?” The topic, which is chosen by education office staff members, changes yearly. The next topic will be announced in early 2018. The essays are judged anonymously by education office staff members and the finalists are presented to the CEET board, which makes the final selection. Winners are informed in May.

CEET board members are Sister Allison Marie Gusdanovic, SND; Gaile Ozanne; Tammy Seringer; Lisa Logan and Scott Jeckering. Gerald Arnold of the diocesan finance office also assisted.

Father Thomas Haren, pastor of St. Monica Parish in Garfield Heights and CEET advisory board chairperson, opened the program with a short prayer service.

Eileen Updegrove, principal of St. Charles Borromeo School in Parma and O’Linn did a reading and responsorial.

Guest speakers were Father Michael McCandless, director of the diocesan Vocations Office, and Terrie Baldwin, director of the diocesan Office of Evangelization, were guest speakers. They were among the diocesan delegation to the recent United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Convocation of Catholic Leaders. They focused on “The Joy of the Gospel in America” and shared some insights to help the students better understand the role they play as evangelists and now and in the future.

Student winners, their parents, principals and pastors were invited to the awards lunch, as well as CEET board members.

CEET was established in 1976 by the diocese to promote Catholic education, provide support for religious education programs and to grant tuition-aid scholarships to families with financial need who desire a Catholic education for their children.

During the 1998-99 school year, CEET established the Bishops’ Scholarship for Excellence to encourage the pursuit of excellence in Catholic education.

Each student received a certificate the awards ceremony. Scholarship checks are sent directly to their schools.