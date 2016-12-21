Celebrating the Christmas season at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

The following information is the schedule of activities during the Christmas season at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The cathedral is located at E. 9th Street & Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland. The secure Cathedral Plaza Garage, located at E. 9th Street & Rockwell Avenue, is where most cathedral guests choose to park their cars.

The Nativity of the Lord

Christmas Eve • Saturday, Dec. 24

4:30 p.m. – Christmas Vigil Mass

9:15 p.m. – Christmas Choral Concert

10 p.m. – Christmas Mass at Night

Christmas Day • Sunday, Dec. 25

Mass: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26 • St. Stephen

Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

Confessions: 6:30-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 • Solemnity of St. John the Evangelist

Patronal Feast of the Cathedral

Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

Confessions: 6:30-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m.

Dec. 28 – 30

Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

Confessions: 6:30-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Vigil Mass for the Solemnity of Mary

Confessions: 7:45-8:15 a.m., 11:15-11:45 a.m., 3-4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 • Mary, Mother of God

Mass: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m.

No 5:30 p.m. Mass on Jan. 1st.

——–

Sunday, Jan. 8 • Feast of the Epiphany

Mass: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

——–

Monday, Jan. 9 • Baptism of the Lord

Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

Confessions: 6:30-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m.

