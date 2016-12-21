Diocese of Cleveland

1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Celebrating the Christmas season at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

The following information is the schedule of activities during the Christmas season at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.  The cathedral is located at E. 9th Street & Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland.  The secure Cathedral Plaza Garage, located at E. 9th Street & Rockwell Avenue, is where most cathedral guests choose to park their cars.

The Nativity of the Lord
Christmas Eve • Saturday, Dec. 24 
4:30 p.m. – Christmas Vigil Mass
9:15 p.m. – Christmas Choral Concert
10 p.m. – Christmas Mass at Night

Christmas Day • Sunday, Dec. 25 
Mass: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26 • St. Stephen
Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:10 p.m.
Confessions: 6:30-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 • Solemnity of St. John the Evangelist
Patronal Feast of the Cathedral
Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:10 p.m.
Confessions: 6:30-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m.

Dec. 28 – 30
Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:10 p.m.
Confessions: 6:30-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31
Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12:00 p.m.
4:30 p.m. Vigil Mass for the Solemnity of Mary
Confessions: 7:45-8:15 a.m., 11:15-11:45 a.m., 3-4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 • Mary, Mother of God 
Mass: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m.
No 5:30 p.m. Mass on Jan. 1st.
——–

Sunday, Jan. 8 • Feast of the Epiphany 
Mass: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
——–

Monday, Jan. 9 • Baptism of the Lord
Mass: 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:10 p.m.
Confessions: 6:30-7 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m.

Visit the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist website>

Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org