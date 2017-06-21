Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

CFO, Diocese of Steubenville

 
Assist in performing all tasks necessary to achieve the Diocese’s mission and help execute staff succession and growth plans. • Train the Finance staff and other staff on raising awareness and knowledge of financial management matters. • Ensure adequate controls are installed and that substantiating documentation is approved and available such that all purchases may pass independent and governmental audits. • Provide an operating budget. Work with the Department Directors to ensure programmatic success through cost analysis support, and compliance with all contractual and programmatic requirements. This includes: 1) interpreting legislative and programmatic rules and regulations to ensure compliance with all federal, state, local and contractual guidelines, 2) ensuring that all government regulations and requirements are disseminated to appropriate personnel, and 3) monitoring compliance. For a complete job description visit http://www.diosteub.org/Job-Openings-
shannon minch-hughes
shughes@diosteub.org
07/31/2017

