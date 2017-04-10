Choral Music Director, Our Lady of the Elms

Our Lady of the Elms is seeking a part-time (afternoons) middle and high school choral director. It’s the primary responsibility of this position to direct the Encores (show choir), Chamber Choir (acapella), and grades 7 and 8 choir, as well as being a positive role model. In addition to the regular classroom rehearsals, time is spent in auditions, performances, and competitions for all choirs. Send a cover letter articulating your vision for all-girls’ Catholic education, along with a resume and contact information for five professional references to: Deborah Farquhar Jones, President, Our Lady of the Elms, 1375 W. Exchange Street, Akron, Ohio 44313. No phone calls, please.