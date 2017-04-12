Renewal of priestly promises, blessing of holy oils highlight annual Chrism Mass

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was filled with priests, deacons, seminarians and other faithful on April 11 for the annual Chrism Mass, a Holy Week tradition during which the holy oils used for sacramental purposes throughout the diocese are blessed. Priests also renew their priestly promises during the Mass.

“I am grateful to the priests who came in such numbers to renew their priestly promises tonight,” Bishop Thomas said. “Know how grateful I am for the ministry you do. You have my support. My ardent prayer, my brother priests, is that each time you baptize, you are renewed; each time you anoint the sick, that you are soothed to serve the flock more faithfully.”

Principal celebrant for the liturgy was Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland. He was assisted by more than a dozen concelebrating priests, including auxiliary Bishop emeritus Roger Gries. Bishop emeritus Anthony Pilla was in attendance.

“The spirit of God is upon me,” Bishop Thomas said in his homily. “We gather in unity from across the diocese,” he said, explaining that the Chrism Mass is a special liturgy at which the diocesan family of faith celebrates the renewal of priestly promises and witnesses the blessing of the Oil of Catechumens, which is used to anoint those who are joining the Church and for baptism and confirmation; Oil of the Sick, which is used to anoint the ill; and consecration of the chrism, which is used during holy orders (ordination), consecration of a bishop and for baptism and confirmation.

He explained the rich tradition of anointing, which dates back to before the time of Christ.

“For centuries the Church celebrated the blessing of oils for sacred rituals. People still use oils today for the same purposes as in ancient times,” Bishop Thomas said, referencing oils used for massages before or after exercise. He said oils and lotions also are used to help us look younger – for health, comfort, appearance and vibrancy for the body.

“Sacred oils are used for the spirit. The blessing of oil and the sacred chrism are rich in symbolism,” the bishop said.

At the Mass, he said we pray for all those to be anointed with the Oil of Catechumens, including those who will join the Church in a few days at the Easter Vigil. “We also pray for ourselves and all the baptized that we have the strength to stand firm,” he added.

“We pray for those who will be anointed with the Oil of the Sick, that they may be comforted through God’s healing grace. And we pray for those who will be anointed with the sacred chrism that they be sealed with strength to live their vocation for the Church,” Bishop Thomas said.

A large container of each oil was presented to the bishop before it was blessed. He mixed the sacred chrism with a glass rod, and then breathed into the container. The blessed oils remained on the altar until after Mass, when representatives of parishes from around the diocese presented small containers to be filled with the sacred oils, which then were taken back to their parishes for sacramental use during the year.

He used an analogy of oil seeping into your skin to illustrate how God seeps into our souls when we are anointed. “The anointing is not just for a day,” he said.

“May we proclaim every day that the spirit of the Lord is upon me because the Lord has anointed me,” the bishop said.

He noted that the cathedral looked a bit different during the Mass, since the cathedra, the special chair used by the bishop, is empty due to the recent retirement of Bishop Richard Lennon.

“We’re cognizant that something is missing this year,” he said. “We need to keep up our prayers that it will be filled soon. I know that you all join me in prayer for Bishop Lennon that the Lord will grant him grace, well being and serenity.”

And as an aside, Bishop Thomas mentioned the blimp that was circling overhead just north of the cathedral. “It’s actually here for the Cleveland Indians,” he said, noting that the team’s home opener coincided with the Chrism Mass.

Watch the Chrism Mass replay by clicking HERE.

More images from the Chrism Mass are available on the diocesan Facebook page by clicking HERE.