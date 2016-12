Clergy Assignment Changes – Dec. 15, 2016

Father James F. Mazanec, senior parochial vicar, St. Columbkille Parish, Parma, was appointed administrator, St. Columbkille Parish, Parma, effective Nov. 30.

Father Neil D. O’Connor, senior priest retired, was granted permission to be in residence at the rectory of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Parma, as a senior priest-retired effective Nov. 30.

Father Bernard Streicher, SJ, Father Matthew T. Gamber, SJ, Father Robert J. Welsh, SJ, and Father Lawrence Ober, SJ, were transferred out of the Diocese of Cleveland effective immediately.