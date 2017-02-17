Clergy Assignment Changes – Feb. 15, 2017

Father William H. Severt, chaplain for University Hospital, Cleveland was granted early retirement due to health reasons effective March 1.

Father Gary D. Chmura, pastor, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Cleveland and pastor, St. Adalbert Parish, Cleveland, was granted an authorized leave of absence for sick leave effective Feb. 10.

Father John E. Manning, delegate for senior priests for the Diocese of Cleveland, was appointed administrator, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Cleveland, and St. Adalbert Parish, Cleveland, effective Feb. 15. This appointment is in addition to his assignment as delegate for senior priests and his residence remains at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.