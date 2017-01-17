Clergy Assignment Changes – Jan. 15, 2017

The following appointments were made by Bishop Richard Lennon.

Father Joseph Hyunsup Kim, parochial vicar, St. Albert the Great Parish, North Royalton, was appointed, with the permission of Archbishop Thaddeus CHO, Hwan-Kil of the Archdiocese of Daegu, an extension of his appointment in the Diocese of Cleveland as parochial vicar, St. Albert the Great Parish, North Royalton, for a period of two years concluding on May 8, 2018.

Father Kenneth Wallace, pastor, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Cleveland, concluded his additional appointment as director of pastoral care services and health affairs for the Diocese of Cleveland effective Jan. 1. Father Wallace continues his appointment as pastor, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Cleveland.

Father William A. Smith, chaplain, St. John Medical Center, Westlake was appointed director of pastoral cares and health affairs for the Diocese of Cleveland effective Jan. 1. This appointment is in addition to his appointment as chaplain of St. John Medical Center in Westlake. His residence remains at St. Bernadette Parish, Westlake.

The following appointments were made by Bishop Daniel Thomas, apostolic administrator.

Father Donald P. Oleksiak was appointed delegate to the apostolic administrator to assist the Most Rev. Daniel E. Thomas, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, in the governance of the diocese while the See of Cleveland is vacant, effective Jan. 5. Father Oleksiak also received a decree of delegation granting him the habitual faculty to assist in the celebration of the sacrament of Confirmation throughout the diocese effective Jan. 5.

The Right Rev. Gary Hoover, OSB, received a decree of delegation granting him the habitual faculty to assist in the celebration of the sacrament of Confirmation throughout the diocese effective Jan. 5.

Father Michael K. Gurnick, secretariat for clergy and religious, received a decree of delegation granting him the habitual faculty to assist in the celebration of the sacrament of Confirmation throughout the diocese effective Jan.5.