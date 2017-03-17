Clergy Assignment Changes – March 15, 2017

Father Michael J. Troha, pastor, St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish, Cleveland was appointed spiritual director for the Cleveland West Comitium of the Legion of Mary effective immediately. This appointment is in addition to his appointment as pastor of St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish, Cleveland.

Father Paul J. Rosing, pastor, Holy Family Parish, Stow was appointed administrator of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Bedford and administrator of St. Mary Parish, Bedford, effective Feb. 27. This appointment is in addition to his assignment as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Stow.

Father John M. Pfeifer, parochial vicar, St. Albert the Great Parish, North Royalton, was appointed Catholic Chaplain for the Boy Scouts of America Greater Cleveland Council effective immediately. This appointment is in addition to his appointment as parochial vicar of St. Albert the Great Parish, North Royalton.

Deacon Gregory C. Frania, St. Edward Parish, Parkman and St. Lucy Mission, Middlefield diaconal assignment has been concluded and been granted retirement status effective June 1.