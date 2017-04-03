Cleveland Catholic Charities expands capacity for chemical dependency, addiction treatment

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland, has expanded the number of chemical dependency and addiction residential treatment beds it operates for men by 16, increasing the total number of male resident treatment beds to 81. The increase of treatment beds at the Catholic Charities Matt Talbot Inn facility in Parma is in response to the epidemic of heroin usage in the community. Funding for the new beds is provided by the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County which is responsible for the planning, funding and monitoring of public mental health and addiction treatment and recovery services delivered to the residents of Cuyahoga County.

Addiction to heroin will usually require detoxification prior to beginning treatment. People with this severe substance use disorder can access detox services at a number of local facilities, such as Rosary Hall at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, Stella Maris, or Salvation Army Harbor Light, among others. The intensive treatment typically begins after detox.

“The ADAMHS Board is allocating the entire $1.5 million to combat the heroin tsunami that we are experiencing in Cuyahoga County by funding an additional 113 treatment, recovery and sober beds to the community, along with the availability of ambulatory detox services,” said William M. Denihan, Chief Executive Officer of the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County. “We are grateful that Catholic Charities was able to quickly expand its program to serve men seeking services.”

“We know that treatment works,” said Maureen Dee, executive director of treatment, prevention and recovery programs for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland. “People can recover from addiction. Being available when people are ready is the key. It is all about accessibility.”

Matt Talbot Inn provides residential alcohol and other drug addiction treatment for adult men who live in Cuyahoga County, have received an alcohol and/or other drug assessment and meet the criteria of care as determined by the assessment. Some men may have co-occurring mental health issues.

“This expansion and previous expansions of treatment beds at Matt Talbot Inn is a clear example of how Catholic Charities responds to the needs of people in our community,” said Patrick Gareau, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland. “Our community is experiencing a crisis and while this increase of treatment beds won’t solve the whole problem, it will help with getting people into needed treatment more quickly.”

Matt Talbot Inn for men was founded in 1965 in the Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland by Father Bernard Scarborough. Catholic Charities has a long, successful history of operating certified residential treatment programs. For more information on Matt Talbot for Men, visit ccdocle.org/program/matt-talbot-for-recovering-men or call 440-843-5522.

Catholic Charities also operates Matt Talbot for Women, an intensive alcohol and drug addiction outpatient and residential program for women. It began in 1999 as a sister program to Matt Talbot Inn, a residential treatment program for men. For more information on Matt Talbot for Women, visit ccdocle.org/program/matt-talbot-for-women, or call 216-634-7500.

About Matt Talbot, the person

Matt Talbot, 1856-1925, was the second of 12 children born to a poor family in Dublin, Ireland. A laborer, he battled alcoholism from age 13 until he “took the pledge” to renounce drinking first for three months, then six months and then for the rest of his life. Talbot never married and dedicated his life to helping others. As his Catholic faith deepened, he lived a life of prayer, fasting and service. Pope Paul VI declared him venerable on Oct. 3, 1975. He is considered a patron for those struggling with alcoholism.

About Catholic Charities:

As one of the largest comprehensive health and human services organizations in the region, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland carries out Christ’s healing mission here in Northeast Ohio. Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland delivers more than 150 services at 60 locations to nearly 400,000 people each year – providing help and creating hope for people of every race and religion in each of the eight counties in the Diocese.