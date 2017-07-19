Cleveland Catholics generously support retired religious

Catholics from across the eight counties of the diocese once again demonstrated generous support for the sisters, brothers and religious order priests who are now in retirement and need assistance.

The Retirement Fund for Religious second collection in December garnered $366,405 from the parishes across the diocese. In the 29 years that the U.S. bishops have requested the collection, Catholics in the Cleveland Diocese have contributed more than $15 million to assist the elderly and infirm religious, many of whom never received pension benefits.

Sister Rochelle Guertal, the diocesan delegate for religious and a Sister of the Most Holy Trinity, offered heartfelt thanks to thousands who contributed. “I try to remind people that the money is necessary, but if you can’t give, say a Hail Mary,” she said.

Sister Rochelle added that the issue developed as these religious workers grew older. “The first thing I think of is peace, because stipends were so low during their working careers … the thought was simply God will provide. The money gives them peace that they can sustain comfortably in their retirement.”

Sister Rochelle also would like the contributors to know that accountability is a priority with expenditures reported to the U.S. Conference of Bishops National Retirement Office on a regular basis.

Nearly all religious orders receive allocations. Direct distributions are made to seven orders that are headquartered here in the Diocese of Cleveland: the Mercedarean Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, St. Andrew Abbey (Benedictines), Sisters of the Most Holy Trinity, Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament, Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland and Sisters of the Holy Spirit.

The retirement fund for religious collection will take place during the second weekend of December.

