Cleveland Central Catholic senior wins Youth of the Year Award.

Cleveland Central Catholic senior Miryne Thomas is the recipient of the Youth of the Year Award given by the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland at a special, “Breakfast of Champions” ceremony held the morning of March 10.

Thomas is a student leader, member of the boys’ basketball team and an honor student. He has been a member of the King-Kennedy Boys and Girls Club for 11 years where he mentors younger members and assists the staff in running games and tournaments. Thomas is also the president of the Keystone Club, which promotes leadership. In addition, he volunteers at a homeless shelter on the west side of Cleveland as well as serves food and makes beds at Haven of Rest Ministries.

Thomas plans to study accounting at the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, where he has been offered a basketball scholarship.

In his remarks upon receiving his award, Thomas talked about his personal goal setting and leadership development since joining Boys and Girls Club in the King-Kennedy Estates.

“We are very proud of Miryne and of our on-going partnership with Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland,” said Eugene Boyer, associate superintendent for secondary for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. “He is an excellent example of how our young people can achieve when given the support and encouragement they need.”