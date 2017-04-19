Cleveland native Martin J. Amos retiring as Bishop of Davenport, Iowa

Pope appoints bishop for Iowa diocese, names San Diego auxiliary

WASHINGTON (CNS) – Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Martin J. Amos of Davenport, Iowa, and named as his successor Msgr. Thomas R. Zinkula, a priest of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Iowa, who is currently rector of St. Pius X Seminary at Loras College in Dubuque.

The pope also named Father John P. Dolan as an auxiliary bishop of San Diego. He is episcopal vicar for clergy in the diocese and a parish pastor.

The appointments were announced April 19 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop Amos is 75, the age at which canon law requires bishops to turn in their resignation to the pope. He has headed the Davenport Diocese since 2006.

He said that since last December when he turned 75 and offered his resignation to Pope Francis, “we have prayed a diocesan prayer awaiting a new bishop. In part, it prayed for ‘a pastor who will please you by his holiness and will show us your watchful care.'”

“It is with joy and great pleasure that I introduce to you the answer to our prayers,” Bishop Amos said in a statement about Bishop-designate Zinkula.

