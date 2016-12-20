Diocese of Cleveland

1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Cleveland’s WJW-FOX8 to broadcast 6 a.m. Christmas morning ‘TV Mass’ with Bishop Roger Gries

The Most Reverend Roger Gries, OSB, auxiliary bishop emeritus, Diocese of Cleveland, will celebrate a Christmas “TV Mass” at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.  The Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord is the Christmas day celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.  This half-hour Christmas at dawn “TV Mass” was prerecorded in studio at WJW-FOX8.

The “TV Mass” is broadcast for persons who can’t attend Mass at their Catholic parish because of short-term or long-term health reasons.  It is not intended to be a substitute for healthy persons who are able to attend Mass at their Catholic parish.

Learn more about the Sunday ‘TV Mass’ ministry in the Cleveland diocese>

Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org