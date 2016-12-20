Cleveland’s WJW-FOX8 to broadcast 6 a.m. Christmas morning ‘TV Mass’ with Bishop Roger Gries

The Most Reverend Roger Gries, OSB, auxiliary bishop emeritus, Diocese of Cleveland, will celebrate a Christmas “TV Mass” at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. The Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord is the Christmas day celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. This half-hour Christmas at dawn “TV Mass” was prerecorded in studio at WJW-FOX8.

The “TV Mass” is broadcast for persons who can’t attend Mass at their Catholic parish because of short-term or long-term health reasons. It is not intended to be a substitute for healthy persons who are able to attend Mass at their Catholic parish.

