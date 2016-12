The Catholic community in northeast Ohio will be able to watch Pope Francis celebrate Christmas Mass at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. The Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The Mass will be narrated in English for the American audience. NBC, the National Broadcasting Company, has a long history of presenting this Christmas Mass in the U.S.