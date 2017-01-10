Collection for the Church in Latin America to be held Jan. 21-22

WASHINGTON – The annual Collection for the Church in Latin America will be taken up in many dioceses the weekend of Jan. 21-22. This collection has existed for over 50 years as a sign of solidarity between the Churches of the United States and those in Latin America and the Caribbean.
“Through this collection, Catholics in the United States walk in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Bishop Eusebio Elizondo, M.Sp.S., auxiliary bishop of Seattle and chairman of the Subcommittee on the Church in Latin America. “This important collection signals our unity with our brother and sisters in the faith.”